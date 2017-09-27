University Of Michigan Student Kneels For 20 Hours Straight To Protest Injustice On Campus
If you thought the debate over whether or not NFL players should kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality would die down as soon as they left the field, then you’d be wrong. Former San Francisco 49ers star Colin Kaepernick was the first to take a knee last season when a reporter noticed he was sitting out the national anthem. When asked why he didn’t stand with the rest of his teammates, Kaepernick explained, "I am not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”
These days, Kaepernick and his then-teammate Eric Reid’s decision to kneel – along with the protests of other players like Michael Bennett, Brandon Marshall, and Arian Foster, who joined them last year – have been co-opted by calls for unity in the wake of criticism by Donald Trump, who claimed the players’ peace protest is disrespectful to the country and the flag. But the problems Kaepernick and Reid objected to in the first place remain, and even more people are speaking out.
Recently, a University of Michigan at Ann Arbor student took a knee to register his objection to racism and discrimination in America. Before his demonstration, Dana Greene Jr., a master’s of public health student, sent a letter to university president Mark Schlissel to explain why he’d be kneeling for as long as possible in the middle of campus.
“I am a black man and this weekend I watched many black men take a knee during our country’s national anthem to bring attention to the inequality in this country,” Greene wrote. “I had convinced myself that if I simply continued to move forward with my studies and with my job that things would get better. I am no longer numb but instead I will use this moment in time to make a statement.”
Greene vowed to kneel until there was “nothing left in me” and stuck to his promise. Supported by his some of his fellow students who either joined him, brought him food, or offered words of encouragement, Greene knelt for just over 20 hours, from 7 a.m. Monday until 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning local time.
The University of Michigan grad student isn’t the only coed taking a knee. Students and athletes from around the country once again joined in the protest. From the women of the Johnson C. Smith University volleyball team to the cheerleader at Georgia Tech who said taking a knee was the “proudest [and] scariest moment” as a student, it’s clear that many people will refuse to be silenced.
Top and share image via University of Michigan Community-Engaged Academic Learning/Twitter.
-
A New Film Explores How School Segregation Still Haunts America It’s been over 60 years since Brown v. Board of Education, and our schools are still separate and unequal A new film distributed by Ava DuVernay reveals that too many U.S. schools remain separate and unequal.
-
Barack Obama Surprises Hundreds Of STEM Students With An Inspiring Message As a private citizen, Obama has kept his commitment to STEM education.
-
Department of Education Rolls Back Stiff Obama-Era Guidelines On Campus Sexual Assault Will the DOE’s new guidelines keep students safe?
-
Elon Musk’s Next Frontier? Education The SpaceX founder’s next moon shot could be aimed at a classroom near you.
-
Why My Kids And I Became Radical ‘Unschoolers’ Putting kids in charge of their learning can be a great idea. One mom explains why she decided to let her 5-year-old daughter take the lead on her learning — from the comforts of home.
-
Nope, They’re Not Lazy. Teens Really Do Perform Better When School Starts Later In The Morning Research suggests high schoolers do better when schools start later in the morning, so why aren’t more districts pushing daily start times back?
-
Detroit-Area High School Allows Its Seniors To Dress Up For Their ID Photos, And The Results Are Hilarious Registration must have looked like Comic-Con.
-
Who Won Big At The Emmys? D.C. Public Schools A single school district stole the show, thanks to shout-outs from Dave Chappelle, John Oliver, and a viral Twitter hashtag.
-
Required Viewing: Five Upcoming Films Based On Books Students (And Teachers!) Love Bookworms and reluctant readers, unite!