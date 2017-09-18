No matter how times change, high school kids will always dread registration day because of one thing: ID photos. High school ID photos tend to combine the quality of a DMV photoshoot mixed with the artistic sensibilities of a mugshot. But one school in the Detroit area has taken the misery out of registration day by allowing its students to unleash their creativity.

North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has a tradition of letting its seniors take their ID photos dressed however they like — and this year, the cosplay was on-point. The students posted their shots alongside their favorite characters under #NFID18, and their creative photos quickly went viral, earning tens of thousands of likes and retweets.

Here are some of the most memorable.

Hermione Granger from “Harry Potter”:

You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZA6VDRkwMc — Mara (@margordss) September 14, 2017

Holly Golightly from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”:

"The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries or the way she combs her hair." -Audrey Hepburn #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/WewsxWzkMX — Katie Cutcher (@katie_cutch) September 14, 2017

Prince Akeem from “Coming to America”:

Carrie from “The Carrie Diaries”:

Before there was sex, before there was the city, there was just me. Carrie. Carrie Bradshaw #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/HpaggsqGvW — Sarah Peltz (@sarpel27) September 14, 2017

Michelle from “Full House”:

They told me I couldn't do blood and gore so I said "Oh, you got it, dude." #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/rkKiZ2RBnB — Haley Matul (@HaleyMatul) September 14, 2017

Darla from “Finding Nemo”:

Rick from “Rick and Morty”:

Cher from “Clueless”:

Steve Urkel from “Family Matters”:

Jem from “Jem and the Holograms”:

Harry Potter, the one and only:

don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/MtU3FEHRvX — Nick (@nvckmvrphy) September 14, 2017

The host of “The Apprentice”:

Lavender from “Matilda”:

Tina from “Bob’s Burgers”:

