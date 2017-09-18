Education

Detroit-Area High School Allows Its Seniors To Dress Up For Their ID Photos And The Results Are Hilarious

by Tod Perry

September 18, 2017 at 16:35
No matter how times change, high school kids will always dread registration day because of one thing: ID photos. High school ID photos tend to combine the quality of a DMV photoshoot mixed with the artistic sensibilities of a mugshot. But one school in the Detroit area has taken the misery out of registration day by allowing its students to unleash their creativity.

North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has a tradition of letting its seniors take their ID photos dressed however they like — and this year, the cosplay was on-point. The students posted their shots alongside their favorite characters under #NFID18, and their creative photos quickly went viral, earning tens of thousands of likes and retweets. 

Here are some of the most memorable.

Hermione Granger from “Harry Potter”:

Holly Golightly from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”:

Prince Akeem from “Coming to America”:

Carrie from “The Carrie Diaries”:

Michelle from “Full House”:

Darla from “Finding Nemo”:

Rick from “Rick and Morty”:

Cher from “Clueless”:

Steve Urkel from “Family Matters”:

Jem from “Jem and the Holograms”:

Harry Potter, the one and only:

The host of “The Apprentice”:

Lavender from “Matilda”:

Tina from “Bob’s Burgers”:

