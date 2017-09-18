Detroit-Area High School Allows Its Seniors To Dress Up For Their ID Photos And The Results Are Hilarious
No matter how times change, high school kids will always dread registration day because of one thing: ID photos. High school ID photos tend to combine the quality of a DMV photoshoot mixed with the artistic sensibilities of a mugshot. But one school in the Detroit area has taken the misery out of registration day by allowing its students to unleash their creativity.
North Farmington High School in Farmington Hills, Michigan, has a tradition of letting its seniors take their ID photos dressed however they like — and this year, the cosplay was on-point. The students posted their shots alongside their favorite characters under #NFID18, and their creative photos quickly went viral, earning tens of thousands of likes and retweets.
Here are some of the most memorable.
Hermione Granger from “Harry Potter”:
You're saying it wrong. It's wing-GAR-dium levi-o-SA, make the gar nice and long. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/ZA6VDRkwMc— Mara (@margordss) September 14, 2017
Holly Golightly from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”:
"The beauty of a woman is not in the clothes she wears, the figure that she carries or the way she combs her hair." -Audrey Hepburn #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/WewsxWzkMX— Katie Cutcher (@katie_cutch) September 14, 2017
Prince Akeem from “Coming to America”:
"When you think of trash, think of Akeem!" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/K9fXz57S1n— Iz (@Noiz___) September 14, 2017
Carrie from “The Carrie Diaries”:
Before there was sex, before there was the city, there was just me. Carrie. Carrie Bradshaw #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/HpaggsqGvW— Sarah Peltz (@sarpel27) September 14, 2017
Michelle from “Full House”:
They told me I couldn't do blood and gore so I said "Oh, you got it, dude." #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/rkKiZ2RBnB— Haley Matul (@HaleyMatul) September 14, 2017
Darla from “Finding Nemo”:
FISHY! WHY ARE YOU SLEEPING?! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/F7VPzQ6Vax— Kels (@kelc314) September 14, 2017
Rick from “Rick and Morty”:
@RickandMorty how do you like my #NFID18 ? Wubba lubba dub dubs!! pic.twitter.com/757V6SKRZU— Daniel Isabella (@danjisabella) September 14, 2017
Cher from “Clueless”:
Ugh, as if! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/l4SmGPK4SZ— Shelby Sheridan (@ShelbyySheridan) September 14, 2017
Steve Urkel from “Family Matters”:
@nfhsclassof2018 “Did I do that”- Steve urkle #nfid18 pic.twitter.com/3kxOHpJX3m— Carson Murrell (@Carson_murrell) September 14, 2017
Jem from “Jem and the Holograms”:
truly outrageous! #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/i9QT6laqYY— Adrianah Lee (@AdrianahLee) September 14, 2017
Harry Potter, the one and only:
don't chase the quaffle if you see the snitch #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/MtU3FEHRvX— Nick (@nvckmvrphy) September 14, 2017
The host of “The Apprentice”:
Senior year is gonna be HUGEEE @nfhsclassof2018 #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/NDEBUuMbrA— Sarah (@Sarah_Lynch_04) September 14, 2017
Lavender from “Matilda”:
"A frog, a frog!" #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/iGCsea2vU0— Bri (@briihicks) September 14, 2017
Tina from “Bob’s Burgers”:
I'm a Smart, Strong, Sensual Woman. #NFID18 pic.twitter.com/S9svj9rXWV— Diya (@Diya_venk) September 14, 2017
