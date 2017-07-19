Education and Technology:
Education

Neil DeGrasse Tyson Blames The U.S. Education System For The Flat-Earth Movement

by Tod Perry

July 19, 2017 at 16:35
Again?
Image by Comedy Central/YouTube.

As reported by GOOD last May, the flat-Earth conspiracy is making a big comeback. In fact, Google searches for the term “flat Earth” have increased eight-fold in the past three years. Hundreds of flat-Earth videos have been cropping up on YouTube, and even basketball star Kyrie Irving and rapper B.o.B have publicly supported the idea.

The basic theory states that Earth is flat, like a disk, and the sun orbits around its outer ring; in the center of the Earth is the Arctic Ocean, which remains ice-cold because it’s farthest from the sun’s orbit. 

Luckily, round-Earthers have astrophysicist and “Cosmos” star Neil deGrasse Tyson to set the record straight.

Tyson’s tweet sparked a debate because many in the education field thought he was off-base.

This isn’t the first time Tyson has voiced this opinion. Last year, he told The Huffington Post that the American education system has led to the rise in flat-Earthers. “I blame the education system that can graduate someone into adulthood who cannot tell the difference between what is and is not true about this world,” Tyson said. He also called out B.o.B for promoting the theory. “I don’t mind that people don’t know things,” Tyson said. “But if you don’t know and you have the power of influence over others, that’s dangerous.”

Tyson took on flat-Earthers last year on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show.” 

Share image by Comedy Central/YouTube.

