As reported by GOOD last May, the flat-Earth conspiracy is making a big comeback. In fact, Google searches for the term “flat Earth” have increased eight-fold in the past three years. Hundreds of flat-Earth videos have been cropping up on YouTube, and even basketball star Kyrie Irving and rapper B.o.B have publicly supported the idea.

The basic theory states that Earth is flat, like a disk, and the sun orbits around its outer ring; in the center of the Earth is the Arctic Ocean, which remains ice-cold because it’s farthest from the sun’s orbit.

Luckily, round-Earthers have astrophysicist and “Cosmos” star Neil deGrasse Tyson to set the record straight.

The rise of flat-Earthers in society provides some of the best evidence for the failure of our educational system. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 19, 2017

Tyson’s tweet sparked a debate because many in the education field thought he was off-base.

I agree education system is flawed, but as a science teacher I am offended by the comment. I have challenged every kid that brings this up. — Brandon Behnfeldt (@CoachBehnfeldt) July 19, 2017

Damnit, Neil, we are trying!!! I teach 5th grade and only have 30 MINUTES A DAY to teach science... — Jim Woltman (@JimWoltman13) July 19, 2017

The education system is failing us by not teaching critical thinking skills. It's why gaslighting has been so easy. Not a specific subject. — Nicole Ann (@nomoresoundbyte) July 19, 2017

The issue is that when they hear that the Earth's flat & it's all a conspiracy, they won't weigh it against the evidence properly — David (@Superdavo0001) July 19, 2017

It’s not what’s taught in school that matters here. It’s how your brain is wired for analysis by the time you graduate. — Neil deGrasse Tyson (@neiltyson) July 19, 2017

This isn’t the first time Tyson has voiced this opinion. Last year, he told The Huffington Post that the American education system has led to the rise in flat-Earthers. “I blame the education system that can graduate someone into adulthood who cannot tell the difference between what is and is not true about this world,” Tyson said. He also called out B.o.B for promoting the theory. “I don’t mind that people don’t know things,” Tyson said. “But if you don’t know and you have the power of influence over others, that’s dangerous.”

Tyson took on flat-Earthers last year on Comedy Central’s “The Nightly Show.”

