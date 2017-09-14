New Survey Reveals Millennials’ Complex Opinions On Education
The 2016 election marked a big turning point for the electorate, millennials (age 18 to 34) edged out baby boomers (age 51 to 69) to become the country’s largest voter-eligible generation. Millennials are pretty liberal; a 2016 poll found that 61% prefer a Democrat in the White House, while 33% favor a Republican. A poll taken last year found that only 17% of millennials have a favorable opinion of President Trump, but when it comes to education, they’re open to a few of his policies.
Trump and education secretary Betsy DeVos have made expanding access to charter schools a top priority. His 2018 budget proposal looks to increase funding by $168 million, a 50% increase. A poll by GenForward found that increasing access to charter schools is one policy most millennials would support. Nearly two-thirds of African-American millennials (65%) support charter schools, as do 61% of Asian-Americans, 58% of Latinos, and 55% of whites, among this particular generation. A survey of the general population, however, found that only 39% of Americans support charter schools.
When it comes to the controversial issue of school vouchers, millennials also strongly support the idea for low-income students. Among millennials, 79% of African-American respondents, 76% of Asian-Americans, 77% of Latinos, and 66% of whites agree with the policy. But when it comes to offering vouchers for all students, regardless of income, support drops by about 25% across the board. Trump’s voucher initiatives would be open to all students, which could be devastating to the country’s education system.
Surprisingly, not all millennials believe that going to college is necessary to be successful. 62% of Asian-Americans and 57% of Latinos say a college education is “necessary today to be successful.” Fewer white (55%) and African-American (51%) young adults say the same. But one thing 78% of millennials believe — in strict contrast to Trump — is that college tuition at public colleges should be free. That’s probably why Bernie Sanders is so popular among them.
Share image by State Farm/Flickr.
-
Books. Internet. Life-Saving Shelter? Libraries, You've Done It Again. Harvey and Irma showed us how much we need public libraries, especially in an emergency.
-
Here Are The Best (And Worst) Master's Degrees For Jobs. Is Yours On The List? Think getting an advanced degree will drastically increase your earning potential? You might want to check out this list first.
-
These Activists Were Fed Up With The Education System, So They Came Up With Their Own “We’re the last to be thought of and the first to have our funding cut.”
-
An 11-Year-Old Student Just Scored A Huge Win For Girls In Western Australia Yep, it’s 2017. And yep, Australian girls were still being forced to wear skirts to school — until now.
-
How Does the Education in Your State Compare to the Rest of the World? A fascinating map of each state’s educational level and its equivalent to a country in the world.
-
My Son Is Attending A ‘Blue Ribbon’ School — And I’m Terrified What do fancy classifications mean for black kids if they don’t have any role models for success? My black son is going to an ultra-competitive, nearly all-white school where “the teachers are hammers and the students are the nails.”
-
-
Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding This isn’t a one-off move, either. Schools can expect a boost in years to come.
-
One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents Following the president’s DACA announcement, David Wiltz assured students of their safety in his classroom.