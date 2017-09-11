How Does the Education in Your State Compare to the Rest of the World?
It’s no secret that our country’s education system is in chaos. The rise and fall of Common Core is just one example. But while the debate rages on over national standards, the level of education in our country can vary widely, state by state, district by district, school by school.
The website Home Snacks created a map of each state’s educational level and its equivalent to a country. Using the U.S. Census, they factored in each state’s high school graduation rate, and then compared those numbers to the education index of each country in the world, according to the United Nations Development Programme.
It’s an interesting experiment. California equals Chile, Texas equals Turkey, and, in a strange twist, Connecticut’s education level is the equivalent of that of the USA.
The map not only illuminates the spectrum of educational levels across the United States, but it also provides understanding of how education may look in other countries. Who knew that Ireland would give you a Maryland-level schooling?
Want to share this article on Facebook? Just copy and paste this link:
http://good-mag.co/EducatedMap
Update: This article originally appeared on February 04, 2016.
-
My Son Is Attending A ‘Blue Ribbon’ School — And I’m Terrified What do fancy classifications mean for black kids if they don’t have any role models for success? My black son is going to an ultra-competitive, nearly all-white school where “the teachers are hammers and the students are the nails.”
-
-
Washington State Legislators Are Using Marijuana Taxes To Increase Basic Education Funding This isn’t a one-off move, either. Schools can expect a boost in years to come.
-
One L.A. Teacher Says He’ll ‘Go To Jail’ Before Giving Student Information To Federal Agents Following the president’s DACA announcement, David Wiltz assured students of their safety in his classroom.
-
Why This Book About A Proud Muslim Family Is A Must-Read For The 2017 School Year And it has nothing to do with Trump “Dear little one, know you are wondrous, a child of crescent moons, a builder of mosques, a descendant of brilliance.”
-
The University Of Iowa Hopes To Kickstart Prison Education Programs Through A New Lecture Series The numbers don’t lie, but the public still needs convincing.
-
When Kindness Is In The Curriculum Scientists just discovered the most brilliant homework assignment: be a decent human being.
-
China’s Education Start-Ups Target American Educators, Threatening To Worsen U.S. Teacher Shortage A culture shift in China has the country targeting American teachers.
-
A New Campaign From An Unlikely Source Helps Remind Troubled Students They’re Not Alone Students are encouraged to share their private struggles to let others know they’re not alone.