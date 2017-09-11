It’s no secret that our country’s education system is in chaos. The rise and fall of Common Core is just one example. But while the debate rages on over national standards, the level of education in our country can vary widely, state by state, district by district, school by school.

The website Home Snacks created a map of each state’s educational level and its equivalent to a country. Using the U.S. Census, they factored in each state’s high school graduation rate, and then compared those numbers to the education index of each country in the world, according to the United Nations Development Programme.

It’s an interesting experiment. California equals Chile, Texas equals Turkey, and, in a strange twist, Connecticut’s education level is the equivalent of that of the USA.

The map not only illuminates the spectrum of educational levels across the United States, but it also provides understanding of how education may look in other countries. Who knew that Ireland would give you a Maryland-level schooling?

Update: This article originally appeared on ​February 04, 2016.