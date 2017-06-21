Forget School Assemblies: This Is A Better Way To End Bullying
There’s a reason one of the best-selling young-adult novels of the 21st century is titled Middle School: The Worst Years of My Life. Between raging hormones, first crushes, cliques, and bullies, the sixth through eighth grade years have a well-earned reputation as a hellscape. Sure, schools often hold assemblies where an adult on stage lectures kids about why they shouldn’t tease their peers, but those one-off events don’t usually lead to lasting change.
Now a study by researchers at UCLA suggests a more effective way to reduce harassment and help tweens and teens feel safer and more included: integrated schools.
“Bullying likely occurs in nearly every school, and many students are concerned about their safety,” Jaana Juvonen, a UCLA professor of psychology and the study’s lead author said in a statement. “But our analysis shows students feel safer in ethnically diverse classrooms and schools.”
For the study, published Tuesday in the journal Child Development, Juvonen and her team studied 4,302 sixth graders at 26 middle schools across California. The 11- and 12-year-old students came from four racial and ethnic backgrounds—black, white, Asian-American, and Latino—and all were from low-income or middle-class homes.
The researchers asked students to rate how safe or unsafe they felt on campus, if they were being harassed on campus, whether they felt lonely, how close they felt to students from other backgrounds, and if they felt their teachers interacted with all students fairly. As a school’s diversity increased. “African American, Latino, Asian, and White youth all reported less social vulnerability, defined as feeling safer at school, less victimized, and less lonely,” the researchers wrote.
Juvonen, who has conducted previous research on bullying, said a more integrated student population helps kids get along with each other. “When ethnic groups are of relatively equal size, there may be more of a balance of power,” she said. But it’s not enough to have diverse kids in the same building if they’re segregated due to tracking, with white kids being the bulk of students in advanced courses.
“School diversity by itself is only half of the story,” said Sandra Graham, a UCLA professor of education who also worked on the study. “To reap the social benefits of ethnic diversity, instruction needs to be organized so that students’ classes reflect the overall diversity of their school.” Indeed, the more racially and ethnically diverse classrooms were, the more likely students were to say that teachers were more fair to everyone.
The study’s findings add to the mountain of research about the benefits—everything from higher academic achievement levels to being prepared for the global economy—of diverse schools. But segregated schools are also becoming both more common and perceived as socially acceptable. Given that about 13 million kids nationwide report being bullied every year, it sure seems like it would be in students’ best interest if we chose to reverse the resegregation trend.
Image via Flicker user Thomas Ricker
-
These College Students Are About To See How Robots Are Coming For Our Jobs Learning how to adapt to automation might be the real 21st century skill
-
Sweden And The U.K. Both Educate Refugee Kids. Only One Is Getting It Right Young migrants can’t start a new life if they can’t access the support of schools
-
Graduating Senior Pokes Fun At Her School's Hypocritical Dress Code Policy “I’ve spent hours sitting in principal’s offices because 40-year-old men were offended by my back showing”
-
Creative Teachers Help Teens Thrive, But We Keep Cutting Arts Classes Anyway A trip to the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards reveals the value of educators who inspire
-
After This Class President Gave A Graduation Speech, His School Withheld His Diploma The Friday Night Lights reference must have been too controversial.
-
Schools Are So Broke, Now The Money For Supplies Comes From Strangers Without education crowdfunding sites, some teachers wouldn’t have basics like books
-
Principal To Students: Here’s $100 If You Can Ditch Your Phone But bribing kids might end up backfiring
-
School Dress Codes Are So Strict, Even Students In The Military Are Fed Up Teens who are about to give their whole lives to defending democracy are being barred from graduation
-
The Sneaky Way Segregated Schools Are Becoming Socially Acceptable Segregation is being written off as demographic shifts and private preferences that are beyond a school district’s control