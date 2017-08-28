A Comedy Sketch Brilliantly Explains How The Student Loan Market Became Such A Mess
The College Humor/TruTV series “Adam Ruins Everything” has found its audience by walking that elusive line that runs between “educational” and “fun.” Host Adam Conover uses skits, jokes, and scientific data to explain social issues in a digestible and concise manner. In striking that balance, he foregoes the pleasantries and sugar-coating of topics, opting for a direct and honest approach.
Which brings us to his latest target: the student loan industry, in the segment titled simply, “How College Loans Got So Evil.” In five minutes, he runs through a brief history of student loans and how systematic changes to their underwriting took them from an institution for the social good to something a little more, well, evil.
Conover is quick to point to one specific event as the tipping point that changed the nature of student loans: the deregulation and privatization of Sallie Mae in the 1990s. Since its inception in 1972, Sallie Mae had been a government institution offering standardized loans to college hopefuls. But in 1996, legislation passed that turned the agency into a private concern. The institution became a profit center just like any bank. Marketing efforts skyrocketed in order to issue more loans and collect on government fees. Sallie Mae also incentivized schools to make it the agency of choice for their students’ loans.
As expected, the lack of fair competition and transparency were detrimental to what would otherwise be a social good. Among the other trespasses perpetrated by the now-private organization: bribing financial aid officers with cruises, masquerading private reps as college employees, and encouraging students to take out more debt than they needed. All became common practice, leading to today’s crisis in which students are tempted to structure monthly payments so low that they fail to cover the accruing interest, resulting in ballooning principles to the tune of $1.3 trillion.
Consequently, a quarter of college students and graduates are behind on their loans with no hope or remedy in sight. Even the traditional last resort for borrowers — bankruptcy — is off the table since student loan obligations are one of the few debts that aren’t wiped clean after the declaration. 8 million borrowers are currently in default, and while the obligations remain — to the benefit of lenders — something’s going to give sooner or later.
So while the segment’s title “How College Got So Evil” might sound sensationalist, you’ll realize after watching this clip that it’s not a mischaracterization.
Share image via Adam Ruins Everything/YouTube.
-
After Learning Her Family Was Enslaved By Georgetown University, A 63-Year-Old Woman Is In The Freshman Class "I’m going to be the oldest not-18-year-old ... to ever be a part of a freshman class."
-
The Heartwarming Reason A Teacher Asked Her Wedding Guests Not To Buy Her Presents “I registered for tennis shoes and Converse and backpacks and winter coats."
-
Half Of High School Students Are Seriously Stressed Out. These 6 Tips Can Help Them Cope Learning how to handle anxiety in the teen years can make it easier to deal with challenges as an adult.
-
80% Of America's Teachers Are White It’s not just students of color who benefit from a diverse teaching force In an ideal world, a teacher’s race shouldn’t matter. But this is not an ideal world.
-
School To Parents: Give Us $100 And Your Kid Can Cut The Lunch Line Some parents were not amused by the offer of cafeteria VIP status.
-
Barack Obama Praised Chance The Rapper For His Charitable Efforts The 24-year-old has already raised millions for Chicago schools.
-
Racists Couldn’t Keep This Teacher From Throwing An Epic Party For Kids In Charlottesville The back-to-school event distributed backpacks and other supplies to students in the community.
-
Jimmy Kimmel Asked Americans To Find North Korea On A Map They gave one good hint
-
Walmart Apologizes For Its ‘Truly Horrible’ Back-To-School Display Was this signage put together by an employee or a shopper with a bad sense of humor?